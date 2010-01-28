Lawmakers Head Home Early to Avoid Snow

Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighWith bad weather threatening, Kentucky lawmakers are heading home, ending week four of the 2010 session a day early.With a winter storm fast approaching the commonwealth, Kentucky lawmakers aren’t taking any chances. Legislative leaders are calling it a week, and sending everyone home.House Majority Leader Rocky Adkins says it’s the safe thing to do.“We don’t know yet exactly how much snow we’re gonna to get, but we do know the pattern of this storm, if it moves a little bit further north, could be very devastating to Kentucky," says Adkins.Lawmakers may need the snow day later this spring when budget negotiations kick in. By law, regular sessions may last only 60 days.Right now the 2010 session is scheduled for adjournment on April 13th, but the snow day will be added to the end of the legislative calendar.