House Committee Approves Texting Ban

Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighA bill prohibiting texting while driving breezed through the Transportation Committee of the Kentucky House on an 18-7 vote.Former House Speaker Jody Richards’ bill bans texting for all drivers, but still allows drivers over age 18 to use their cell phones. Richards says at least 18 states have passed similar laws.“They’ve found ways to enforce it," says Richards, "and they’ve found that it’s gonna save lives. We had 24 teenagers killed in Kentucky last year, with distracted driving.”The bill now moves to the House floor.The committee also considered another bill prohibiting texting and cell phone use by all drivers, but the measure failed to garner enough votes for passage.