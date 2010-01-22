Lawmakers Moberly And Worley Won't Seek Re-Election

Thanks to Stu Johnson, Kentucky Public Radio/WEKU, RichmondTwo high-profile Kentucky lawmakers announced this week that they will not seek re-election this year.Rep. Harry Moberly of Richmond (right) has been in the legislature for 31 years, including 14 as chairman of the House Appropriations Committeee. The Democrat says he wants to concentrate more on his job as executive vice-president at Eastern Kentucky University. "Continuing to stay, I think, prevents some new ideas and new blood coming up here from Madison County. It's also been very difficult for me to fulfill my full job responsibilities at EKU and further my career in higher education staying up here," he said.Also stepping away is Senate Democratic Leader Ed Worley, also from Madison County. He says he wants to spend more time focusing on his construction business.