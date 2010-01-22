Casino Gambling Issue is 'Dead'

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThe top two leaders of the Kentucky General Assembly say the concept of a state budget based on revenue from casino gambling is dead. That’s the latest response from House Speaker Greg Stumbo and Senate President David Williams, to the budget plan unveiled Tuesday by Gov. Beshear.Stumbo’s still interested in the idea of a one-year budget.“We’ll have a two-year budget," saus Stumbo. "It just may be that – at least our thinking is – we might make some projections and have some safeguards in there that would allow the General Assembly to revisit the situation next year, which the General Assembly would have the inherit ability to do anyhow.”Stumbo says the second year of the new budget is going to be the toughest anyway.Other ideas being tossed around are tax reform, bonding and elimination of non-merit, mid-to-upper level management positions.