Beshear Previews Budget Address

Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear says his team has been putting the final touches on his budget address to a joint session of the General Assembly tomorrow night.Beshear says his administration is predicting a one-to-one-and-a-half billion dollar budget shortfall for the state, and his budget address will reflect that. He says while that’s a big number, he’s hopeful the economy has already gone through the worst of the recession.“I think our economy is beginning to turn now," says Beshear. "It’s going to take us another couple of years to work out of our budget situation because of the recession, but we’re going to continue to move forward.”Beshear says he doesn’t think his budget proposals will surprise many people, because everyone is aware of the financial challenges facing Kentucky. He says his budget plan does include some investments.WFPL, in conjunction with Kentucky Education Television, will air tomorrow night’s budget address at seven.