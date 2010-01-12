House to Consider Amanda's Bill Today

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThe Kentucky House today is poised to act on Amanda’s Bill, which requires electronic monitoring of some individuals accused of domestic violence.House Speaker Greg Stumbo, the bill’s sponsor, is anxious to move the measure to the Senate.“We’re gonna add a couple of floor amendments to it that clarify some of the language," says Stumbo. "One is technical. Rep. Kerr has a good floor amendment on it. I’ve got an amendment that would put an emergency clause on it. So, I’m hopeful that it gets over there. I know that they want to probably have some hearings on it.”The bill, which easily cleared a House committee last week, is named for Amanda Ross of Lexington, who was shot to death last September.Former House member Steve Nunn is awaiting trial for her murder.