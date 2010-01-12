College Credits Bill Clears Hurdle In Frankfort

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighA bill making its way through the Kentucky General Assembly will make it easier for community college graduates to transfer course credits to state universities.In his State of the Commonwealth address, Gov. Steve Beshear called for a seamless transfer of course credits from community colleges to universities. A bill that helps accomplish that goal has now cleared the House Education committee, with the support of Robert King of the Council on Postsecondary Education.“We’ve been working closely with Rep. Rollins and some of his colleagues to craft the bill. We think it’s a good bill and ought to be passed,” King said.The measure, which now goes to the House floor, gives priority admission of associate degree graduates to state public universities and creates a common public college transcript.