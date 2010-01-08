Williams Predicts No Gambling Bill This Session

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighExpanded gambling is again a hot topic of discussion in Frankfort, as lawmakers wrap up the first week of the 2010 Kentucky General Assembly.As yet, no expanded gambling bills have been filed, except for a constitutional amendment requiring a vote by the people. But that’s not keeping the topic off the table.It dominated the first weekly news conference by Senate President David Williams and House Speaker Greg Stumbo. And Williams made this bold prediction.“There’s not going to be a gambling bill passed this session of the General Assembly.," he said.Speaker Stumbo still intends to file an expanded gambling bill allowing video slots at horse tracks, but not until after the governor’s budget speech. The bill won’t require a constitutional amendment.Gov. Beshear delivers his budget address January 19th.