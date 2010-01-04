Kentucky, Indiana Lawmakers Convene Tuesday

The 2010 Kentucky General Assembly begins Tuesday in Frankfort. The House and Senate will both be gaveled to order at noon.Topping the legislative agenda for the 60-day session is the creation of a new, two-year state budget.Governor Steve Beshear says he hasn't ruled out another push for expanded gaming to help generate revenue. Legislation that would have allowed video slot machines at the state's horse tracks died in a Senate committee during a special session last year.Beshear will deliver his State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday evening.Meanwhile, a proposal to cap property taxes will be among the agenda items as the Indiana General Assembly begins its 30-day session Tuesday in Indianapolis.