© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Opinions Differ On Kentucky Legislative Agenda

By Rick Howlett
Published January 3, 2010 at 5:58 AM EST

Kentucky lawmakers are preparing to return to Frankfort for the January 4 start of the 2011 General Assembly. It’s a 30-day session, but Senate President David Williams is pushing an aggressive agenda including immigration, tax code and pension reform.  “These are things that can pass the Senate in a very timely fashion and give the House more time to consider these things than they usually have for major pieces of legislation in a regular session.  It is an aggressive agenda, but I think that all these things are things that can and should be done,” he said. But House budget chairman Rick Rand says those are complicated issues to be tackling in a short session.  Gov. Beshear, meanwhile, is proposing a modest session agenda.  He wants to tweak the Medicaid budget and raise the state’s dropout age from 16 to 18.  Beshear is seeking re-election, and Sen. Williams wants his job.

Tags
News Kentucky Governor Steve BeshearKentucky Senate President David WilliamsKentucky General Assembly
Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
See stories by Rick Howlett
Related Content