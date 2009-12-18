Thayer Wants State To Post Financial Data Online

Kentucky state Sen. Damon Thayer of Georgetown says he wants citizens to have better access to state financial data. That’s why he’s sponsoring the Transparency Act of 2010, which will put substantive information about state spending practices online, for all to see. “I think this is an issue whose time has come. I think people have lost some confidence in their government, at all levels. And as a member of state government in the Senate, I would like to do my part, working with my colleagues to help restore some of that trust.”Thayer’s bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Jim DeCesare of Rockfield, would cover all three branches of government – the executive, legislative and judicial. If approved, the state’s financial data would be available online by January 1, 2011.