KAF 12/01/09 - Dr. Michael Sandel

Michael Sandel, renowned Harvard professor and author of Justice: What's the Right Thing to Do?, was the featured guest at the Kentucky Author Forum on Dec. 1, 2009. Sandel was interviewed by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist John S. Carroll.Sandel's book, Justice, offers readers an exhilarating journey of thinking their way through the hard moral challenges we confront as citizens, inviting readers of all political persuasions to consider familiar controversies in fresh and illuminating ways.Downloadable MP3