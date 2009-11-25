KAF 11/12/09 - Dr. Harold Varmus

In the first Kentucky Author Forum of the 2009-10 season, Dr. Harold Varmus was interviewed by Governor Howard Dean in the Bomhard Theater on Nov. 12, 2009. Dr. Varmus holds a Nobel Laureate in Medicine, and is the former director of the National Institutes of Health, current president of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, and author of The Art and Politics of Science. Governor Dean is the author of Howard Dean’s Prescription for Real Healthcare Reform.The Art and Politics of Science is an elegant blend of science and biography, which also delves into current health issues of global importance. Within its pages, Dr. Varmus offers a glimpse into the world of high-stakes, big-budget science, from the dual perspectives of a man well acquainted with its everyday applications and a scientist whose own research and professional commitments have helped to shape our scientific age (courtesy Kentucky Author Forum).Downloadable MP3