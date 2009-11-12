Report: Beshear May Call Brief Special Session

A special session of the Kentucky General Assembly is possible before Christmas, according to a published report.The Kentucky Gazette in Frankfort is reporting Gov. Steve Beshear may call a special session if Kentucky can land a proposed Harley-Davidson plant.The Milwaukee-based motorcycle company is considering relocating a manufacturing facility in York, Pennsylvania, to Shelbyville.The Gazette says the Harley-Davidson board meets December 1 and if it approves the relocation, Kentucky lawmakers would need to sign-off on a state economic incentives package.The newspaper says Gov. Beshear has told legislative leaders to keep the week of December 14 open.The governor’s office confirms talks with Harley-Davidson continue, and says if a special session should become necessary, the economic incentives package would be the only item on the agenda.