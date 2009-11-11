Kentucky Lawmakers Pre-File Bills

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThe 2010 session of the Kentucky General Assembly is now just eight weeks away.So far, 114 bills have been pre-filed for the 2010 session, which begins January 5th. Senators have filed 18 bills, including legislation by Sen. Joey Pendleton to legalize the growing of hemp.Sen. John Schickel will again try to limit media access to 911 calls. And Sen. Damon Thayer wants to amend the constitution to allow casino gambling in counties with horse tracks.House members have pre-filed at least 96 bills. Speaker Greg Stumbo wants to use electronic monitoring in domestic violence cases.A couple of House members want to prohibit texting while driving and Rep. Darryl Owens wants to take the dueling clause out of the state constitution.The 2010 session, which is a budget session, will last 60 days.