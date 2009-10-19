Beshear Appoints Education Task Force

Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear has appointed a 27 member task force to chart the future of the state's public education system.Beshear held a series of press conferences across the state Monday to announce the formation of the panel, called Transforming Education in Kentucky, or TEK. It's made up of state lawmakers, education officials, mayors and business leaders.During a stop at Male High School in Louisville, the governor said the world has changed dramatically since sweeping education reforms were approved by the Kentucky General Assembly in 1990."Our competitors, which are not just other states, but also other nations, have not only matched our progress, but in some cases have exceeded it," Beshear said.Beshear says some of the issues the panel will tackle include improving career and technical education, better use of technology in education and easing the transition from preschool to kindergarten.The task force will issue a report next year to be considered by the 2011 General Assembly.