Ackerson Proposes Mayoral Term Limit

A Louisville Metro Councilman wants to limit the number of consecutive terms that can be served by the Louisville Metro mayor.Democrat Brent Ackerson says he'll file a resolution asking the Kentucky General Assembly to amend Louisville's merger law to reduce the number of allowable consecutive terms from three to two."I believe now is the time to take a look at the laws we operate under and to look for ways to improve our government. the changes i'm suggesting and the ones that may come subsequently from such, are not a reflection upon our current mayor, any current officeholder or anyone currently seeking office," Ackerson said.Jerry Abramson, the first mayor of merged government, will finish his second term next year. He has decided not to seek a third term in order to run for Lieutenant Governor in 2011.Abramson served the maximum three straight terms as mayor prior to merger in 2003.Ackerson says limiting the mayor to two terms would guarantee new ideas, vision and leadership in the office.