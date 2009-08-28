State Senate Vote Certified

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThe State Board of Elections has officially certified the results of Tuesday’s special election in a northeast Kentucky senatorial district.Democratic Rep. Robin Webb of Grayson was certified the winner of the election to fill the state Senate seat formerly held by Republican Charlie Borders. Borders resigned to accept a gubernatorial appointment to the Public Service Commission.Secretary of State Trey Grayson says before Webb can assume the Senate seat, she must resign her House seat.“That’ll create a vacancy that the governor may then call a special election," says Grayson. "He can call it no earlier than 35 days from the date of his call. So, if she were to take the oath today, for example, he could call an election, but it couldn’t be until five weeks from next Tuesday.”In Tuesday’s special election, Webb defeated Republican Jack Ditty by 282 votes, which is now the official margin of victory. The race also included an independent candidate.The election drew almost 24-percent of the district’s 76-thousand registered voters to the polls.