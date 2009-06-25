Beshear Applauds Lawmakers' Work During Special Session

Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear is applauding lawmakers for their "significant accomplishments" during the eight-day special session. He’s disappointed the slots bill failed, but defends his decision to add the contentious issue to the special session call.“I respect those who expressed their sincere opposition to gaming. I also respect those, who even among you in the press, who think ten years of debate and proposals on this issue wasn’t sufficient background and time to cast a vote. I respect those views, but I also respectfully disagree with them,” Beshear said Wednesday afternoon.Beshear also warned that tax breaks lawmakers added to his incentives bill will likely mean he will have to cut other areas to balance the budget. But Beshear says he won’t veto any legislation approved during the session, which began June 15th.