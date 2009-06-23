© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky House And Senate Must Reconcile Budget Plans

By Rick Howlett
Published June 23, 2009 at 2:50 AM EDT

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThe Kentucky House and Senate have approved different versions of bills designed to close a $1 billion gap in the state budget.The House bill includes $1.3 billion in bonded school projects backed by slots. The Senate bill does not.Former House budget chairman Harry Moberly says the situation makes House/Senate negotiations on the budget inevitable. “Very often the Senate and the House will come up with different revenue because sometimes the House may pass a revenue measure of some kind, or estimate revenue from other sources that the Senate has not yet estimated. That happens every time we do a budget.” Moberly said.The House and Senate also need to resolve their differences on bills addressing a funding mechanism for major bridge projects and economic incentives. House Speaker Greg Stumbo predicts the special session could end Tuesday or Wednesday.

Tags
News state budget deficitKentucky General Assembly
Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
See stories by Rick Howlett
Related Content