Kentucky House And Senate Must Reconcile Budget Plans

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThe Kentucky House and Senate have approved different versions of bills designed to close a $1 billion gap in the state budget.The House bill includes $1.3 billion in bonded school projects backed by slots. The Senate bill does not.Former House budget chairman Harry Moberly says the situation makes House/Senate negotiations on the budget inevitable. “Very often the Senate and the House will come up with different revenue because sometimes the House may pass a revenue measure of some kind, or estimate revenue from other sources that the Senate has not yet estimated. That happens every time we do a budget.” Moberly said.The House and Senate also need to resolve their differences on bills addressing a funding mechanism for major bridge projects and economic incentives. House Speaker Greg Stumbo predicts the special session could end Tuesday or Wednesday.