© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Budget Talks Underway In Frankfort

By Rick Howlett
Published June 23, 2009 at 11:00 PM EDT

A conference committee of Kentucky House and Senate lawmakers has begun negotiations on their respective plans to balance the state budget and other issue on the call of a special legislative session.The talks come a day after a Senate committee rejected a bill that would allow slots at horse tracks to aid the racing industsry. Senate Democratic leader Ed Worley says there are still other important economic development matters that need attention."We lost one issue that’s important to us. The bridges bill is extremely important to four of our members from Jefferson County, two of our members from western Kentucky and the incentive bill will open the doors for a lot of economic development across the state." Worley said.The House and Senate have approved differing plans to address the state's $1 billion shortfall.Thanks to Stu Johnson, Kentucky Public Radio/WEKU, Richmond

Tags
News state budgetbridges projectconference committeeeconomic incentives billKentucky General Assembly
Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
See stories by Rick Howlett
Related Content