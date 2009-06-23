Budget Talks Underway In Frankfort

A conference committee of Kentucky House and Senate lawmakers has begun negotiations on their respective plans to balance the state budget and other issue on the call of a special legislative session.The talks come a day after a Senate committee rejected a bill that would allow slots at horse tracks to aid the racing industsry. Senate Democratic leader Ed Worley says there are still other important economic development matters that need attention."We lost one issue that’s important to us. The bridges bill is extremely important to four of our members from Jefferson County, two of our members from western Kentucky and the incentive bill will open the doors for a lot of economic development across the state." Worley said.The House and Senate have approved differing plans to address the state's $1 billion shortfall.Thanks to Stu Johnson, Kentucky Public Radio/WEKU, Richmond