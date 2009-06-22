KY Special Session To Resume; Williams Says Slots Bill Dead

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighAs Kentucky’s special session resumes this afternoon in Frankfort, all eyes will be on the Senate, where action is pending on the slots bill. House Speaker Greg Stumbo remains optimistic the bill, which squeaked through the House Friday, will get a fair hearing in the Senate.“Including Senator Williams, many senators have expressed a desire to do exactly as the House did today, enter into an open and free debate on the floor on the measure. I would hope that they would give this measure that type of consideration in the Senate,” Stumbo said.The bill wasn’t delivered to the Senate Friday, but Senate President David Williams says if it’s sent over today, without further delay, it will get a fair hearing in the budget committee. But Williams assured reporters Friday, the bill does not have enough votes for passage.