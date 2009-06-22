Horse Industry Reps Call For Slots Bill Approval

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighKentucky’s horse industry continues pushing the slots bill that won House approval last week, even though Senate President David Williams says the measure is dead.To help fill Ohio’s three-billion dollar budget deficit, Gov. Ted Strickland is backing video slots at the state’s seven racetracks. If the measure passes, Turfway Park – Kentucky’s closest horse track to Ohio – will go out of business, says Turfway president Bob Elliston.“If River Downs get slots, and the General Assembly fails to move forward with putting us in a competitive position with that, it is absolute certain that Turfway will close,” Elliston said today in Frankfort.Last Friday, the Kentucky House approved slots at Kentucky tracks, but Senate President David Williams says the bill will die in the Senate. Williams offered an alternative proposal that did not involve expanded gambling, but the horse industry says the plan is unworkable.