Slots Bill Clears Kentucky House

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighHistory has been made in the Kentucky House with passage of a video slots bill sought by Gov. Steve Beshear.After nearly three hours of debate, the House voted 52-45 for the slots bill despite protests from opponents, who said it was unconstitutional. Watching from the gallery was former Gov. Brereton Jones, who says it be would wrong for the Senate to not consider the measure, now that the House has spoken.“I would say that would not qualify for any profile in courage award. I think the people elect their representatives for them to come up here and express their opinion.”Senate President David Williams has already declared the bill dead. This is the first time in modern Kentucky history an expanded gambling bill has passed the House, since passage of the lottery amendment in 1988.