Bridges Bill Wins Kentucky House Approval

A bill that would create a new entity to oversee the Ohio River Bridges Project in Louisville and other major infrastructure work has won approval in the Kentucky House.Lawmakers voted 89 to 9 Wednesday in favor of the plan, which would create the Kentucky Public Infrastructure Authority. It could impose a tolling system to pay for the Louisville bridges and a proposed new bridge at Henderson, Kentucky.Among those voting 'no' was Rep. Stan Lee (R-Lexington), who says the authority is unnecessary."I don’t believe this will be any vehicle to get those bridges built, the fact of the matter is they need federal dollars and they need significant federal dollars to get them built and that’s the only thing that ever going to get them built," Lee said.The measure now goes to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain. Both chambers approved versions of the plan earlier this year, but were unable to reconcile them.(Thanks to Stu Johnson, Kentucky Public Radio/WEKU, Richmond)