Slots Opponents Rally in Frankfort

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighKentucky Gov. Steve Beshear’s bill to expand gambling in the commonwealth drew several hundred opponents to a rally in the rotunda of the State Capitol.Buck Run Baptist Chuch Pastor Hershael York of Frankfort says video slots at horse tracks is not about the horses, it’s about gambling and greed."First it was about horses and increasing the purses and handle. But then, when the Herald-Leader showed in a series of articles that that’s simply not true, then today, it comes out in the paper, now it’s about schools," says York, "the reality is, it is and it always has been about gambling. It’s about greed, pure and simple.”Senate President David Williams urged the crowd to contact their lawmakers and tell them to “put the gambling back in Las Vegas where it belongs.”The first vote on the video slots bill is pending in the House Appropriations and Revenue committee.