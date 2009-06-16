Proposal Would Use Slots Funds For School Construction Projects

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighKentucky House Speaker Greg Stumbo says Democrats are considering a plan to use funds generated by slot machines at horse tracks to finance school construction projects. Stumbo isn’t sure how many schools would be affected.“We’re looking at a proposal that we think would act as an economic stimulus package. And it would also help eliminate some of the awful Category Five schools that we have in this state,” Stumbo said.Senate President David Williams agrees money for school construction is badly needed, but says this is not the way to raise it.“There won’t be any linkage in any bill that’s considered in the Senate between this much-needed school construction that we need and the passage of any gambling money,” Williams said.House budget chairman Rick Rand is already predicting the House will approve the governor’s video slots bill, but Williams continues to doubt that.The bill is expected to receive a House budget committee vote on Wednesday.