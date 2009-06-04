Beshear Calls Lawmakers Into Special Session

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighKentucky lawmakers will be returning to Frankfort on June 15th for a special session on the budget. Governor Beshear is calling the session to address an almost $1 billion state revenue shortfall. Beshear’s budget-balancing plan recommends two-point-six percent funding cuts to most state agencies, with some key exceptions. “This plan protects our families and businesses in this vulnerable time. It preserves investments in critical priorities like education, healthcare and public safety and recognizes that the economy will take years to recover,” Beshear said Wednesday.Video slots at horse tracks are not on the special session agenda, but Beshear says he may still add the topic to the call before the session starts. The governor’s budget plan drew generally favorable reaction from House and Senate leaders, who hope to keep the special session brief. Senate President David Williams predicts it could be over in five days.