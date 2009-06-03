Beshear Meets With Legislative Leaders on Special Session

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighKentucky Governor Steve Beshear has shared with legislative leaders his plan for addressing an almost one billion dollar state budget shortfall. Governor Beshear spent almost two hours behind closed doors with House and Senate leaders. Afterwards, Speaker Greg Stumbo told reporters, the governor is ordering an across the board, two-point-nine percent cut, but is sparing basic education funding, higher education and Medicaid. “I don’t see anything controversial," Said Stumbo. "I don’t see anything necessarily that the General Assembly would take issue with, right off the top of my head. It does require some legislative approval.”Stumbo says lawmakers should be able to address the deficit fairly quickly once the special session convenes June 15th. Senate President David Williams agrees and wants to limit the session to five days. Video slots will NOT be on the call, but may be added later.