Sixty-Six School Districts Apply For Storm Waivers

By Rick Howlett
Published May 6, 2009 at 9:24 PM EDT

Nearly 40-percent of Kentucky school districts are taking advantage of legislation allowing them to waive instructional days due to weather-related disasters. Kentucky Public Radio’s Tony McVeigh has more.DisasterDistricts :45 SOQSixty-six of Kentucky’s 174 school districts are seeking disaster-day waivers, granted by lawmakers in the wake of January’s ice storm and September’s high winds from Hurricane Ike. Lisa Gross of the Education Department says about half of the requests have been processed. “Right now, the ones that we have not completed, for the most part, we’re waiting for additional information from the school districts so that we can determine if they meet the criteria for House Bill 322.”Rep. Mike Cherry’s bill, which allowed school districts to request up to 10 disaster days, easily passed the 2009 General Assembly. So far, only two districts have been granted the maximum number of days. Schools in Jefferson and Fayette Counties didn’t requests any at all.

News Kentucky Education Departmentice stormKentucky General Assembly
Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
