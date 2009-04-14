Kentucky Legislative Record Published

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThe final Legislative Record of the 2009 session of the Kentucky General Assembly has been published. Seven-hundred-34 bills were introduced during the session, 190 in the Senate and 544 in the House. That compares to 795 bills introduced in 2007, which was also a short session. One-hundred-one bills, or almost 14-percent of all bills introduced this year, were approved and signed into law. Governor Beshear issued only one veto this year, a line-item in the state road plan, which lawmakers did not try to override. The 2009 session was scheduled to last 30 days, but House democrats voted to end the session a day early, to conform with new House rules limiting action in the final two days to veto overrides. The 29-day session adjourned sine die on March 26th. Lawmakers don’t convene again until January 2010, unless Governor Beshear calls a special session.