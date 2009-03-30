© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Legislative Changes On Agenda for Kentucky School Board

By Stephanie Crosby
Published March 30, 2009 at 11:42 AM EDT

Legislative changes to education will be among the topics of discussion later this week when the Kentucky Board of Education meets in Frankfort.Spokesperson Lisa Gross says Senate Bill One, which effectively canceled the state testing system, will be discussed, as well as other issues.They’re going to talk about things like facilities, and textbooks, and literacy, and also other pieces of legislation that have come about as a result this session of the General Assembly, like safety training in high school athletics," she says.Gross says the board will also continue the process of selecting a new education commissioner.  The panel hasn’t finalized a contract with a search firm yet, but hopes to set a timeline this week.The board meets Wednesday and Thursday in Frankfort.

