Beshear Signs School Calendar Bill

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighKentucky Governor Steve Beshear has signed into law legislation providing relief to school districts impacted by this winter’s deadly ice storm.The bill grants districts, with education department approval, up to ten disaster days.“Of course, we don’t want to unnecessarily shorten the school year. I mean, this legislation is based on that rare occasion where we’ve had a serious state disaster, the largest we’ve ever had in our history, and I look at it as a unique, once in a generation event,” said Rep. Mike Cherry of Princeton, the bill's primary sponsor.Governor Beshear also signed into law several military affairs bills. One exempts 17-year old military enlistees from having to obtain an intermediate driver’s license. Another grants students excused absences for up to ten days to visit military parents on leave from overseas duty.