Leaders: Remainder Of Session Could See Little Action

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighKentucky House Democratic leaders say when the 2009 session resumes Thursday, no further votes will be taken on pending legislation unless their caucus members desire such action.Speaker Greg Stumbo says, under new House rules, lawmakers can only consider gubernatorial vetoes when they return Thursday. That would mean no further action on the governor’s incentives plan and a supplemental spending bill.However, Stumbo acknowledges the House Democratic majority could vote to waive the rules. “We’ll have to come in here Thursday, right after we go into session - and we plan to have a caucus - and meet with the caucus and see what its will is,” Stumbo said.But Stumbo believes all outstanding legislation can wait until the next regular session in January. Senate President David Williams stands ready to act on nothing more than some gubernatorial appointments Thursday and then adjourn the session, if the rules are not changed.