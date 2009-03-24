Beshear Urges Legislative Action

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighKentucky Governor Steve Beshear is hoping House Democrats will waive new rules preventing them from acting on pending legislation in the waning days of the 2009 session. Governor Beshear says Kentucky Speedway officials are telling him without state incentives, there’s a good chance the track won’t be able to land a NASCAR Sprint Cup race for 2010. The tax incentives, once a separate bill, have been attached to the governor’s economic incentives bill, which is still awaiting final action. “That would be a tragedy, if we miss that opportunity," says Beshear.House leaders say new rules only allow consideration of vetoes during the last two days of the session, but Beshear hopes the Democratic majority will waive the rules. “I certainly would urge them to suspend the rules," says Beshear.Senate President David Williams says if they don’t, the Senate will act on some gubernatorial appointments Thursday and then adjourn for the year.