2009 Kentucky General Assembly Ends This Week

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighLawmakers return to Frankfort on Thursday for the final two days of the legislative session. At least two major pieces of legislation are still awaiting final action – the governor’s economic incentives package and a supplemental spending bill.Governor Beshear still has three days to decide if he wants to veto any bills passed during the session. So far, he’s issued only a line item veto in the state road plan. Lawmakers will decide if they want to override any vetoes when they return.The governor has signed into law only a handful bills passed during the session, including alcohol and cigarette tax increases that go into effect April 1. Once the session adjourns, lawmakers won’t meet again until January, unless the governor calls them into special session.