Beshear Undecided On Special Session

The 2009 session of the Kentucky General Assembly hasn’t even adjourned yet, but there’s already talk of a possible special session in June. House Speaker Greg Stumbo believes one may be necessary if the economy doesn’t pick up. What about Governor Beshear? Will he call a special session? “It’s too early for us to make that decision. We’ll wait until we get through with this session and then start looking at revenue numbers and tax receipt numbers as we move into the next month or so, to see what size of a problem we may be looking at next year before we make that decision,”Beshear said.Alcohol and tobacco tax increases were approved in the current legislative session, which resumes March 26th. The tax hikes, aimed at reducing an almost half-billion dollar state budget deficit in the current fiscal year, take effect April 1st.