KY Road Plan, Gas Tax Freeze Win Final Approval

Acting simultaneously, the Kentucky House and Senate have given final approval to a revised road plan and a state gasoline tax freeze.Just minutes after the Senate voted 30-7 to freeze the gas tax at current levels, the House voted 87-3 for final passage of the road plan. House Speaker Greg Stumbo says the simultaneous action was made possible by Governor Beshear’s promise to not veto certain aspects of the road plan.“He told us what he found objectionable, what he thought he was likely to veto. And that didn’t, in our judgment, do complete harm to the bill, its major components, and so we agreed – Senator Williams and I – to go ahead and move forward,” Stumbo said.The road plan and the gas tax freeze now go to Governor Beshear for his signature. The 2009 session takes a two-week recess to give Beshear time to consider possible vetoes. Lawmakers return on March 26th.