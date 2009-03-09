© 2022 Louisville Public Media

KY General Assembly Resumes Monday

By Rick Howlett
Published March 9, 2009 at 1:04 AM EDT

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThe 2009 session of the Kentucky General Assembly is winding down in Frankfort.Only seven days remain in the session, and this is the last full week before the veto recess. That’s when Governor Steve Beshear will decide whether to veto any bills approved during the session. House Speaker Greg Stumbo says lawmakers still have plenty on their plates.“We’ve got an economic development issue out there. We’ve got an education issue. And I truly hope that we can make an initiative in education” Stumbo said.The session has been historic, with the House electing Rep. Stumbo as its new leader - replacing longtime Speaker Jody Richards - and both chambers approving alcohol and tobacco tax increases that were quickly signed into law by Governor Beshear.

Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
