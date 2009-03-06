© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

KY Road Plan Ready For House Vote

By Rick Howlett
Published March 6, 2009 at 1:36 AM EST

The Kentucky House is preparing to end the week by voting on a revised state road plan developed by legislative leaders during several weeks of closed-door negotiations.The $1.2 billion road plan includes federal highway funds, stimulus package dollars and some state-issued bonds.House Speaker Greg Stumbo says the plan also requires freezing the state gasoline tax at its current level, instead of letting it drop four-cents on April 1st, as previously scheduled.“Roughly, it’s 800-million new dollars. And of course you add to that, the money that we already get from the federal highway, and highway maintenance and all those sorts of things,” Stumbo said.Stumbo says the plan prioritizes and advances existing road projects, and includes few new projects. He says House leaders did not punish lawmakers who voted against alcohol and tobacco tax increases. However, he says there are rewards for some lawmakers who “stepped up to the plate” and supported the tax hikes.

News road planKentucky General Assembly
