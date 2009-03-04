Bill Would Provide Tax Incentives For Small Businesses

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighKentucky has about 70,000 small businesses, and a bill giving them some tax incentives is moving in the 2009 General Assembly.The measure, sponsored by South Shore Rep. Tanya Pullin, would allow small businesses to apply for a tax credit if they spend five thousand dollars on technology or capital improvements and hire one employee.“When small businesses in my district would say to me, I see that mega-corporation X got a tax incentive to do so and so. I want to grow and add two or three people. What kind of tax incentive can I get? And I had to say to them, we don’t have anything in Kentucky for small businesses. And so, that was my interest in how it started,” Pullin said.This is Pullin’s third attempt to win passage of the bill, which went nowhere in previous sessions. So far this year, the bill has House budget committee approval and is awaiting a House floor vote.