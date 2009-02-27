KY House Approves State Park Alcohol Sales

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighA bill that would allow the sale of alcoholic beverages at Kentucky state parks has cleared the House of Representatives.Tourism officials predict alcohol sales at Kentucky’s 17 resort parks and nine recreational parks with golf courses could annually generate $4.5 million new dollars for the state. House Speaker Pro Tem Larry Clark says the money could help the parks become more self-sufficient. “I think it’s so important to our state park system to have this opportunity. It’ll enhance sales, help with more occupancy and alcohol will be controlled in state parks by the ABC,” Clark said.Clark’s bill cleared the House 54-35, and heads to the Senate, where it could face choppier waters.Opponents argue alcohol sales could jeopardize safety at family-oriented state parks. The measure would also require local option elections on alcohol sales in many instances, since most state parks are in dry counties.