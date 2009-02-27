Ethics Bill Clears Kentucky Senate

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThe Kentucky Senate has approved legislation imposing additional ethics standards on the executive branch of state government.The vote was 32-4.Among opponents was Louisville Senator Tim Shaugnessy. “I just think it sets up a double standard. You know, this whole concept of pay-for-play. If we’re going to ban that for the executive branch, then we should ban that for the legislative branch,” Shaugnessy said.The bill now moves to the House. Its primary sponsor, Georgetown Senator Damon Thayer, says he’s already talking with Rep. Mike Cherry, who chairs the House State Government committee. “I asked him, don’t dismiss the bill out of hand," Thayer said. "Please take a look at it and if there are amendments that the House wishes to offer, the administration wishes to offer, we’re open to discussing those.” A similar bill started in the House last year, but died in the Senate. Among other things, the legislation requires more disclosure on how the Governor’s Mansion and state aircraft are used.