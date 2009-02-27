Action Delayed On Kentucky Road Plan

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighRevisions to Kentucky’s road plan continue in Frankfort, where legislative leaders are making an in-depth analysis of the proposal. House Speaker Greg Stumbo says, for now, the plan still freezes the state gas tax at 21.1 cents, instead of letting it drop by four cents on April 1."Without the capturing of those pennies and putting a floor into that program, we won’t be able to go forward with whatever plan that we agree upon," Stumbo said.Neither Stumbo nor Senate President David Williams would predict if the votes are there to freeze the gas tax at the current level. House and Senate action on the road plan is being delayed until leaders complete their thorough analysis of the proposal, which ran into legal problems last year.It was among bills approved after midnight on the last night of the 2008 session.