© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

New Kentucky Road Plan Could Be Approved This Week

By Rick Howlett
Published February 25, 2009 at 5:11 PM EST

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighKentucky Senate President David Williams says lawmakers could pass a new state road plan by the end of the week.Kentucky’s road plan ran into legal problems because it was passed after midnight on the last night of the 2008 General Assembly. So House and Senate leaders, meeting behind closed doors, crafted a revised plan, on which lawmakers are preparing to vote.Senate President David Williams says it will be in the form of three separate bills.“We’re gonna change the statute as far as how the road plan is presented in the future. And then we’ll have the road plan bill which will be passed after that bill is passed. And then we will have an appropriation bill appropriating the money,” Williams said Tuesday.The road plan is funded through gas and motor-vehicle usage taxes, but the fund has a $104 million deficit. So, the revised road plan will freeze the gas tax at 21-point-one cents per gallon. The tax, which is linked to the wholesale price of gasoline, was supposed to drop by four cents on April 1.

Tags
News road plangasoline taxKentucky General Assembly
Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
See stories by Rick Howlett
Related Content