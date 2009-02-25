Kentucky House Passes Schools/Ice Storm Bill

Legislation granting Kentucky school districts disaster days for this winter’s debilitating ice storm continues moving in the General Assembly.The Kentucky House voted 92-6 for the disaster days bill, sponsored by Princeton Rep. Mike Cherry. The measure allows school districts impacted by this winter’s deadly ice storm to reduce their instructional calendar by up to ten days, if approved by the state education commissioner.Louisville Rep. Jim Wayne says he understands the severity of the storm, but would prefer the missed days be made up. “I work with a lot of children and when they miss school, they fall behind dramatically. Even one week of school can make a big difference in a child’s learning. So, I just think that it’s very important that we keep high standards for our children,” Wayne said.The bill, which also applies to school days lost to wind damage from Hurricane Ike last year, now moves to the Senate. In other action, the House unanimously approved legislation that says totally disabled veterans have to apply only once, instead of annually, for the Homestead exemption.