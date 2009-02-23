Kentucky General Assembly Resumes

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThe 2009 session of the Kentucky General Assembly officially resumes this afternoon, following last week's brief hiatus.Saying they wanted to make the 30 day session more productive, legislative leaders altered the schedule and used four days last week for committee meetings without officially convening the House and Senate.The leaders also held private talks on a new state road plan, since the one approved last year was thrown-out by the courts. Governor Beshear participated in the talks. “The stimulus money that is coming is a new source of revenue that has not heretofore been addressed in the road plan,” Beshear said.As the session resumes, lawmakers have 17 working days to finish their business. Reform of the Kentucky Education Reform Act, video slots, disaster days for local school districts and possible restrictions on media use of emergency 911 calls are just a few of hundreds of issues awaiting final action before the session ends on March 27th.