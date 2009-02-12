© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Budget Bill Moves To Kentucky Senate Floor

By Rick Howlett
Published February 12, 2009 at 4:53 PM EST

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighKentucky Governor Steve Beshear made an early morning appearance before the Senate Appropriations and Revenue committee. He was there to urge passage of the tax bill that cleared the House Wednesday 66-34. Beshear says the measure protects his top priorities - education, human services and public safety. “Senate leadership, the House leadership and I agreed that we had put together a reasonable package to address this situation. Is it perfect? No, not perfect at all. But it is a reasonable solution that does allow us to maintain those priorities.”The bill emerged from the committee, but the vote was close. Tied at 8-8, which would have killed the measure, Republican Senator Elizabeth Tori changed her No vote to Aye, to get the bill onto the Senate floor. It will need 23 votes in the 38-member Senate to win final passage Friday.

Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
