© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

KY House Approves Budget Plan

By Rick Howlett
Published February 11, 2009 at 11:58 PM EST

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeigh The Kentucky House has approved a budget balancing plan that raises taxes on cigarettes and alcohol.To raise revenue in a non-budget year, House leaders needed a supermajority, or 60 votes, to pass the tax bill. They got 66. Thirty-four lawmakers, including Republican Rep. Stan Lee of Lexington voted no."Raising taxes in a time of a bad economy is not good public policy. In all of recorded human history – some five thousand years of recorded human history – not one time has a government ever taxed an economy back into prosperity," Lee said.The measure, which doubles the current 30-cent cigarette tax, puts a six-percent retail tax on alcohol and raids the state’s rainy day fund now moves to the Senate. Senate President David Williams, who supports the bill, says the chamber will vote on it Friday.

Tags
News cigarette taxalcohol taxbudget deficitKentucky General Assembly
Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
See stories by Rick Howlett
Related Content