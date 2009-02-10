© 2022 Louisville Public Media

KY Budget Plan To Get First Hearing

By Rick Howlett
Published February 10, 2009 at 2:17 AM EST

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighA budget-balancing plan that includes tax hikes on alcohol and tobacco products is moving in the Kentucky General Assembly.The first hearing on the measure is Tuesday morning in the House Appropriations and Revenue committee.Among opponents is Louisville Rep. Jim Wayne, who says it doesn’t go far enough."This is pathetic. This is gonna hurt the state. We gotta step up and reform the system. We gotta get the revenues that we have to have to run this state properly. Otherwise, we’re hurting ourselves in the long run,"Wayne said.The tax plan will need 60 votes to pass the House. Democrats control the House 65-35, but Speaker Greg Stumbo admits the measure will likely need some Republican votes for passage. The House vote is scheduled for Wednesday.

